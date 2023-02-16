Newcastle's afternoon card decimated by non-runners as ground dries

Newcastle's has been heavily depleted by non-runners, with 28 of the original 70 runners ruled out.

The ground changed from good, good to firm in places to good, good to soft in places early on Thursday. Going is stated as the reason for the majority of the horses withdrawn.

According to Sky Sports Racing, the watering system has broken at Newcastle and the track has endured a dry spell like the rest of the country in the last few weeks.

A declared field of 14 in the closing 2m1f handicap hurdle () has halved, and the same applies for the 2m4f conditionals jockeys' handicap hurdle () and the 2m7½f mares' handicap (), with fields of five and six runners respectively.

Earlier this season, the track came under fire with the meeting cancelled less than 30 minutes before the first race. Clerk of the course Eloise Quayle deemed the track raceable but racing professionals subsequently said conditions were unraceable due to frozen ground.

Newcastle's last jumps fixture was on January 31.

Newcastle non-runners

1.00

Howlingmadmurdock, Sacre Pierre, Moonlight Spirit, Ladronne, Lissen To The Lady

1.35

Richmond Lake

2.10

Chapel Green, Lights Are Green, Thistlebuffs

2.45

Treshnish, Blue Hawaii, The Jad Factor, Contre Ordre

3.20

On We Go, Lady Bowes, Noble Affair, Just Jess, Atomic Angel, Howzat Hiris

3.55

Twoshotsoftequila, Follow Your Arrow, Loughermore

4.30

Horn Cape, Hungry Tiger, Oakmont, Burrows Hall, Fathers Advice, Eden Mill, Penpal

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.