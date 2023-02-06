'If you keep asking - he'll keep coming' - Applaus extremely game for Emma Smith-Chaston

Applaus answered every question that was thrown at him by Emma Smith-Chaston as he fended off his rivals from the front in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

Taken wide of the field for the majority of the race, Applaus was rousted along when challenged on the inside by the Jimmy Moffatt-trained Vocal Duke but pulled out more to hold on by a head for back-to-back wins over course and distance.

"He's hard because he likes loads of light at his hurdles and to be on his own really, which is harder when you're in a big field, but I'm absolutely delighted with how he's run today," Smith-Chaston told Racing TV.

"He's a funny horse who doesn't like being crowded, but he's a safe jumper and you know if you keep asking he'll keep coming. It was a lot more competitive race for him and we thought if he finished fifth he'd have run a good race but he never looked like getting beat apart from by Jimmy Moffatt's horse."

Bounce back

Lilith completed an across-the-card treble for Anthony Honeyball, who recorded a double at Fontwell, when bouncing back to form in the feature mares' handicap chase.

A winner at Newbury and Punchestown on her final two starts last season, Lilith had been beaten by more than 30 lengths in her two starts since, but rallied well under pressure to score by two and a quarter lengths under Rex Dingle, with last year's winner and favourite Maid O'Malley weakening into third.

Winner again

The Fergal O'Brien-trained Poetic Music, who finished sixth in Cheltenham's Champion Bumper last year, justified odds-on favouritism in the mares' novice hurdle under Paddy Brennan.

