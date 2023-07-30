'If I can get to 40 by October I’ll be delighted' - Harry Cobden strikes with Songo as red-hot form continues

Harry Cobden said he "couldn’t be happier" with his season so far, but still has high hopes of more success before the jumps campaign picks up speed later this year.

The multiple Cheltenham Festival-winning rider secured his 32nd victory this term when the Milton Harris-trained Songo justified favouritism in the opening 2m5½f novice hurdle.

Having opened the door to ride for more trainers this summer, Cobden is reaping the rewards and sits behind Sean Bowen and Brian Hughes in the British jump jockeys' championship.

He said: "This time last year I was on about five or six winners, but now I’m on 32 and it’s going pretty well. If I can get to 40 by October then I’ll be delighted because that was the target at the start of the season.

"I’ve ridden for plenty of other trainers and I couldn’t be happier with how things are going. We’ve not had too many in from the Ditcheat stable this summer, but hopefully the firepower will come from October onwards."

Part of Cobden’s success this season has been down to his fruitful partnership with Harris. The duo have teamed up to score seven times from 28 runners and the jockey is in no hurry to slow down. He is operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

He added: "We’ve had plenty of success and Milton’s stressing there will be plenty more in the pipeline between now and October, so I’m looking forward to that."

More course joy

The Michael Blake-trained Clearance continued his good form at the track with a second win from his last three starts in the 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old, who also won at the course in June last year, denied Nibras Gold by one and three-quarter lengths.

Read these next:

What's on this week: It's Glorious as Goodwood returns alongside Galway summer festival

Glorious Goodwood and Galway tips: why this horse can win at either of the two big festivals this week

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.