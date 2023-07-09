'I'd have loved to have been more forward' - The Foxes and Oisin Murphy denied by Far Bridge in Belmont Derby

The Foxes stayed on powerfully up the home straight under Oisin Murphy and passed several of his rivals but had to settle for second in the Belmont Derby behind Far Bridge .

Dropping back in distance from when last seen finishing fifth in the Derby, The Foxes lost valuable ground when dwelling at the start of the $750,000 Grade 1 contest.

Murphy had to sit in the rear of the field on the Andrew Balding-trained son of Churchill, who won the Dante at York in May on his last start over the 1m2f trip, after his tardy start.

The Foxes surged home in the final furlong with the 2-1 favourite finishing a length behind his nearest market rival Far Bridge.

Todd Pletcher’s son of English Channel had been second in a couple of Grade 2 contests on his last two starts, including in the Pennine Ridge at Belmont last month, but went one better under Jose Ortiz.

Pletcher said: “I really liked the way he was moving around the turn and then when he got clear in the stretch, I knew he'd keep coming. We always felt like the added distance was going to be to his advantage."

Far Bridge will be targeted at next month’s Saratoga Derby, a race which Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, had mooted as a potential engagement for The Foxes prior to his second-placed effort.

“He stood to jump and was a little slowly away,” Murphy said of The Foxes. “I followed the winner but I wanted to sit closer in the run.

“The winner got first run on me as we turned into the straight and The Foxes picked up brilliantly, but I’d loved to have been more forward in the run.”

Aspen Grove: won the Belmont Oaks under Murphy Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Although The Foxes didn’t get up, Murphy fared better when guiding Fozzy Stack’s Aspen Grove to victory in the Belmont Oaks.

The daughter of Justify won a Group 3 at the Curragh over a mile as a juvenile, but had been well beaten on two previous runs in top-level company including when last of ten in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her latest start.

However, Aspen Grove benefited from the step up in trip and saw out the 1m2f well to ensure Murphy did not leave New York empty-handed.

