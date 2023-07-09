Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportsyesterday
22:49 Belmont Park

'I'd have loved to have been more forward' - The Foxes and Oisin Murphy denied by Far Bridge in Belmont Derby

Oisin Murphy: will ride for Scotland in the Racing League
Oisin Murphy: second in Belmont Derby on The FoxesCredit: Mark Cranham
Play11 ran
22:49 Belmont Park1m 2f Flat, Grade 1
Distance: 1m 2fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Far Bridge
    67/20
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11The Foxes
    fav43/20
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Mondego
    42/1

The Foxes stayed on powerfully up the home straight under Oisin Murphy and passed several of his rivals but had to settle for second in the Belmont Derby behind Far Bridge.

Dropping back in distance from when last seen finishing fifth in the Derby, The Foxes lost valuable ground when dwelling at the start of the $750,000 Grade 1 contest. 

Murphy had to sit in the rear of the field on the Andrew Balding-trained son of Churchill, who won the Dante at York in May on his last start over the 1m2f trip, after his tardy start.

The Foxes surged home in the final furlong with the 2-1 favourite finishing a length behind his nearest market rival Far Bridge.

Todd Pletcher’s son of English Channel had been second in a couple of Grade 2 contests on his last two starts, including in the Pennine Ridge at Belmont last month, but went one better under Jose Ortiz.

Pletcher said: “I really liked the way he was moving around the turn and then when he got clear in the stretch, I knew he'd keep coming. We always felt like the added distance was going to be to his advantage."

Far Bridge will be targeted at next month’s Saratoga Derby, a race which Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, had mooted as a potential engagement for The Foxes prior to his second-placed effort.

“He stood to jump and was a little slowly away,” Murphy said of The Foxes. “I followed the winner but I wanted to sit closer in the run. 

“The winner got first run on me as we turned into the straight and The Foxes picked up brilliantly, but I’d loved to have been more forward in the run.”

Aspen Grove: "won nicely at the Curragh"
Aspen Grove: won the Belmont Oaks under MurphyCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Although The Foxes didn’t get up, Murphy fared better when guiding Fozzy Stack’s Aspen Grove to victory in the Belmont Oaks.

The daughter of Justify won a Group 3 at the Curragh over a mile as a juvenile, but had been well beaten on two previous runs in top-level company including when last of ten in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her latest start.

However, Aspen Grove benefited from the step up in trip and saw out the 1m2f well to ensure Murphy did not leave New York empty-handed.

Read these next:

'We'll have a think about the King George' - Westover powers to Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud success for Ralph Beckett  

Churchill Downs extends Bob Baffert ban on saddling runners until end of 2024  

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months  

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here.

Charlie HugginsReporter
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 08:52, 9 July 2023
icon
22:49 Belmont ParkPlay
Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (Grade 1) (3yo) (Inner Turf)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Far Bridge
    67/20
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11The Foxes
    fav43/20
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Mondego
    42/1
more inReports
more inReports