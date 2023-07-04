Churchill Downs extends Bob Baffert ban on saddling runners until end of 2024

Churchill Downs has extended Bob Baffert's exclusion from racing horses at the track until the end of 2024, blaming the trainer for continuing to "peddle a false narrative" in relation to the failed drug test of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

The racecourse, which is home to the US's biggest race, sent out a release stating the decision was made on "continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses" to the racecourse group.

Baffert has been unable to have runners in the Kentucky Derby or Oaks for the past two years after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone. Baffert was banned from Churchill Downs in June 2021 and the horse was disqualified.

A statement on Monday from Churchill Downs read: "Mr Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations.

"Prior to that race, Mr Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them."

Baffert contested his setbacks with racing officials and Churchill Downs in court, and he has lost every step of the way. He was denied a stay of his original 90-day suspension by multiple state courts, and a federal court judge in May dismissed a lawsuit filed by Baffert against Churchill Downs over his initial removal by the company, which lasted more than two years. The judge's decision was not appealed according to a federal court's website.

Churchill Downs cites as a basis for its decision what it describes as Baffert's ongoing disregard for regulatory compliance.

"The results of the tests clearly show he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities," the release says. "A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by Churchill Downs through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status."

Baffert said he was "at a loss" when responding to the extended suspension via Twitter on Monday evening.

Baffert wrote: "From the moment I learned of Medina Spirit's post-race positive – now more than two years ago – I committed to find out how it occurred, given that we had never injected Medina Spirit's joints with betamethasone, which the veterinary records can confirm.

"I have been open, honest and forthcoming about these events. I have acknowledged our treatment led to the positive and I informed the Kentucky Racing Commission we had treated Medina Spirit this way. I have been advised by my attorneys that use of Otomax is permitted under the rules, and this issue is presently being adjudicated by the Racing Commission in a case presently before them. In no way does this involve 'a disregard for the rules'.

"In the interests of the sport we all love, I have made no pubic comment on this unfortunate episode for an extended period of time so the suggestion that I 'continue to peddle a false narrative' is patently false."

