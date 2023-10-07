'I'd have a stab at the Breeders' Cup' - California dreamin' for Neil Callan after Emaraaty Ana triumph

Honesty proved a winning policy for Emaraaty Ana, with the Group 1 winner showing all of his old dash to land the Listed Blue Eagle Rous Stakes under Neil Callan.

The winning jockey had been "apprehensive" to suggest dropping back to 5f might help the Kevin Ryan-trained seven-year-old get back to winning ways for the first time since September 2021. But his judgement proved spot on as Emaraaty Ana bounded one and three-quarter lengths clear of runner-up Korker.

"He's been jumping out the gate fast for me and I just think that, naturally, he's been getting faster," said Callan. "I was a bit apprehensive saying it to Kevin because the horse is seven now, but that's the great thing about all the years I've worked with Kevin. You can talk openly and get your point across."

Callan also suggested opting for cheekpieces on the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-owned sprinter and they certainly did no harm.

"The cheekpieces have just sharpened him back up and I'm hoping he can get some confidence out of this," said Callan. "I had big plans to win a Group 1 at some stage with him this year and I was half thinking it might be me who wasn't suiting him."

Emaraaty Ana was beaten just half a length when second in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint last year and Paddy Power offered 16-1 about him going one better at Santa Anita next month.

Callan added: "If it were my decision, I'd have a stab at the Breeders' Cup. That's Kevin and the owner's choice but he was second in it last year, he loves the [fast] ground and loves a fast pace to aim at. So with the headgear on him, it might just be worth it."

Back from the brink

They do not come much tougher than Al Qareem, who showed all the resolve that helped him return from a career-threatening infection to win the Group 3 Jim Barry Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

A Group 2 winner at Longchamp last year, Al Qareem returned from a six-month absence to win a Listed contest at Chester last month and continued his miraculous comeback by battling back to the front after being headed by runner-up Israr over a furlong from home.

"He came back from Saudi Arabia in February a really poorly horse," said Ian Hutchinson, representing the winning owners of Nick Bradley Racing. "He had a bad sinus infection and, at the time, we weren't sure if he was going to race again. There's still evidence of where the infection has left its mark on the front of his head.

"He's taken right through to September to come back and we were just happy to see him make it to the track at Chester. It's all fallen into place today and I'm kind of thinking there might be a Group 1 for him somewhere. He's a dream horse for the 15 syndicate members who are here today."

Winning rider Clifford Lee added: "All he does is gallop and he loves these stiff finishes. I always thought I was going to get back up because my lad tries hard and keeps going."

Annaf strikes again

Annaf made his 13th appearance of the year a winning one as he followed up last month's victory in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster with a first strike at Group 3 level in the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes.

Owned by Fosnic Racing, Annaf's year started on the all-weather at Lingfield in January, but he continues to thrive on his racing and was expertly produced late on by regular rider Rossa Ryan to edge out Commanche Falls in a photo finish.

"I love everything about him," said the star-struck winning rider. "He's something else and he loved getting shifted about and being taken off his racing line today. He's really thriving and you have to give Mick Appleby and his team credit. He's been on the go since the start of the year and has not missed one beat."

Annaf was third in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and Ryan was confident he could be a force to be reckoned with back at the top level next season.

