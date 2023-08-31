'I was screaming like a banshee' - Linda Perratt's delight as yard favourite Retirement Beckons strikes

Linda Perratt could hardly contain her excitement after Retirement Beckons added a ninth victory to his CV in the mile handicap.

Although the trainer was absent from the venue due to having a runner in the Racing League at Newcastle, she was still able to enjoy the contest.

Perratt said: "I watched it on my phone on the way down to Newcastle and I was screaming like a banshee in the truck.

“He’s a lovely big horse and he’s everyone’s favourite. All the beginners come in and ride him – he’s an absolute sweetheart. He doesn’t give you a minute's bother. He walks down to the gallops everyday, eats, sleeps and he’s an absolute dream."

The victory had extra significance as Richie Winning, the triumphant owner, was also celebrating his birthday.

Perratt said: "Jack [Nicholls, jockey] gave him a great ride and it was great to see him come back to win.

"It couldn’t have happened on a better day. Last year Richie bought a horse and this year he's had a winner!"

Perratt has enjoyed success on each of the past three days and added: "The horses have been running well, but we’ve been a little bit unlucky.

"The ground has gone against us a bit as most of our horses want fast ground, so it’s good that the weather has changed."

Promising juvenile

Alaskan Gold , bought for £200,000 by Apple Tree Stud at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up sales in April, registered a first career win after denying Welcome Dream by a short head in the 6f novice.

It was the first part of a double for jockey Daniel Tudhope, who later scored on Rock Of England in the 6f handicap.

