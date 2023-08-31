'He doesn't try' - jockey's nightmare Fair And Square breaks maiden at 41st attempt

Patience is a virtue and it paid off for trainer Ron Harris and owner Malcolm Wright as their longstanding maiden and "jockey's nightmare" Fair And Square got off the mark at the 41st attempt in the 5½f maiden.

The 47-rated four-year-old cannot be criticised for his consistency, having finished second ten times and third on nice occasions, but his infuriating aversion to winning had resulted in the collective frustration of the weighing room.

"He doesn't try – it's a fact," said Harris. "You've only got to look at him – he's been a winner at Lingfield and Wolverhampton so many times and as soon as he gets within yards of the line it's as if he knows where the winning post is and his head comes up.

"Four jockeys have been in so much trouble with him. Rob Hornby got ten days on him at Wolverhampton through trying to coax him home and Franny Norton was so frustrated with him one day. He's a jockey's nightmare. He's too intelligent for me and all of them!

"I can only remember one other horse in my life like him. I think other people would have called it quits with him before now. We've certainly given up putting money on him."

Fair And Square begins to falter close home as the brollies come out at Bath Credit: Alan Crowhurst

A shrewd bit of planning from Harris and his latest rider Liam Keniry was the secret to Fair And Square's breakthrough win, although his early bid for victory was very nearly foiled late on as Done Decision chased the margin down to a head. The 1-2 favourite Back Tomorrow, with Hornby aboard, could only manage fourth.

Harris said: "We put him in the maiden today and he's a lot more streetwise than some of these, so he kicked and got away and had it easy up front. Liam and I discussed it and we thought that was the only way to do it without getting him a battle."

On the prospect of further success, he added: "It might have given him a bit of confidence, hopefully, and he's quite capable. It's not his ability, he's just too clever."

Read these next:

Champagne Stakes favoured over Curragh clash for leading Richard Hannon juvenile Rosallion

'I think we're a big price at 25-1' - Ed Bethell not afraid to pitch talented sprinter into Haydock Group 1

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.