'I never thought I'd ride a winner here - it's a massive deal' - Elizabeth Gale beaming after success aboard Celebre D'Allen

The magic of the home of the Grand National was plain to see as conditional jockey Elizabeth Gale beamed with joy after partnering Celebre D'Allen to victory in the veterans' handicap chase.

On her first ride at Aintree, Gale rewarded the faith placed in her by joint-trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White to gain just her fourth win in the saddle, with the Allan Stennett-owned 11-year-old scoring by 16 lengths.

"It was easier than I thought it was going to be," Gale said. "He gave me a beautiful ride round. It was his first run of the season since running in the Topham, so the aim was to just get him jumping and he has seen it out beautifully.

"I used to come here as a kid for pony club training days and I never thought I would be walking down those steps and riding a winner. It's a massive deal for me."

The 21-year-old, who claimed 10lb, has had to overcome serious injury, having broken her back in a point-to-point fall.

"I missed a year of racing, so it's been slow, but days like this will get me going," she said. "Massive thanks to the governor and Johnson White and Mr Stennett for putting me up. I'm over the moon."

Successful start

Inthewaterside , one of champion trainer Paul Nicholls' most exciting novice prospects, made a successful hurdle debut to set himself up for some lofty targets.

Sent off at 4-7 to extend his unbeaten record after two bumper wins last season, Inthewaterside was keen early on and had to work hard to collar Jagwar on the line.

Part-owner Max McNeill said: "It's his first time over hurdles and we're teaching him. It's not about today as we've got bigger targets. By pulling as hard as he did, he's shown he's got real bottle and is a proper racehorse."

Inthewaterside is housed in Kauto Star's old box at Ditcheat and connections already have eyes on bigger prizes.

"The ultimate target will be the Challow Hurdle and we'll probably have one more run in the interim," added McNeill.

Gamble landed

James Turner has only had a conditional licence for a matter of weeks, but he showed a safe pair of hands as he landed a big gamble on Equinus .

Backed into 5-2 favourite (from 7-1), the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained five-year-old was the most well-backed runner of the day on Merseyside and powered home by five lengths in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

Equinus lands a gamble having been backed into 5-2 favourite (from 7-1) Credit: John Grossick

"He was in a nice rhythm early on, he crept into the race and I was never too worried because he's been going well at home," said Turner.

"I've been with Nigel for just over a year now. I was an amateur last year and have only been conditional for three or four weeks and I've had a few nice rides for him."

The 21-year-old jockey was registering his fifth winner and will have his 10lb claim reduced in the future.

Twiston-Davies said: "He doesn't do anything wrong and what a shame we've lost the ten. He looked very good and has a bright future."

The trainer gained a double when Master Chewy made a successful chase debut in the 2m novices' limited handicap.

