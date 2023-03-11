'I need horses like him' - Connor Brace hoping Crambo can boost his profile

Connor Brace admitted it was more likely to be Huntingdon and Fakenham than the bright lights of Cheltenham for him next week, but Crambo put the young rider in the Saturday spotlight with a battling success in the EBF Betfair "National Hunt" Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final.

The likes of Albertas Run, Beshabar and McFabulous have used the race as a springboard to big-race success and Brace was hopeful might be the sort of horse who could take his career to the next level after battling back to beat Inneston by half a length in the colours of Imperial Cup-winning owner Chris Giles.

"He's got a very good attitude and is just a very good horse," said the 21-year-old jockey. "He's still young and green and could be a very nice staying chaser."

Brace was taking his unblemished record on the Fergal O'Brien-trained winner to five and Giles, who owns the winner with Jared Sullivan, said he would be keen to keep that partnership in tact.

"In the position I'm in you need horses like him to get these good rides on Saturday and hopefully we can keep the strike-rate going," said Brace. "Obviously, I would love to be at Cheltenham next week, but you have to go where you can get winners and where my boss wants me.

"I'll make sure I watch every race I can. Whether I'm in the house or at Huntingdon, Doncaster or Fakenham, I'll be watching."

More winners for Moore

Gary Moore rattled the woodwork with Inneston in the EBF Final but still managed to score a 68-1 treble at one of his favourite tracks thanks to wins for , and .

Always a force to be reckoned with at Sandown, Moore was not surprised to walk away with three winners from his seven runners on the card, although Hudson De Grugy's win in the 2m4f handicap chase for novices and Zhiguli's success in the open handicap chase over the same trip came as a welcome surprise.

"If Inneston had won the second race, then it would have been a very good day, but it's nice to train winners," said Moore.

"I thought I could have two or three winners with a bit of luck but, I must admit, Givega disappointed me [when pulled up] in the Imperial Cup, but he bled, and obviously I was very disappointed with Movethechains [who was pulled up in the 3m handicap chase], but you've got to take that in this game."

He added: "I didn't expect Zhiguli to win and I didn't expect Hudson De Grugy to win like he did because he didn't have the best preparation coming into today."

Spirit D'Aunou did what his 5-6 starting price expected him to in the 2m juvenile handicap hurdle, but it was perhaps the high point of the treble for his trainer.

"I didn't know if this horse would go in the soft ground or not, but he's very genuine and I like him a lot," he said. "He's still a baby learning and I'd like to think he'll improve with racing. He'll probably go to Ascot in early April for a juvenile handicap hurdle."

Unstoppable Nicholls

Paul Nicholls could hardly be heading into Cheltenham in better form and took his record in March to ten winners from 25 runners as followed up Iceo's Imperial Cup success with victory in the Listed bumper for mares.

"She's a lovely filly," said Nicholls. "She's had three runs for the season and she'll be put away now. She already jumps great and is a proper one to go novice hurdling with next season."

