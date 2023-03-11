'It was a bitter blow' - Artic Row brightens Nick Alexander's day after emotional 24 hours

The last 24 hours have been an emotional rollercoaster for trainer Nick Alexander, who suffered the "bitter blow" of losing a horse on Friday before finding himself back in the winner's enclosure with Artic Row.

Chanting Hill was sadly fatally injured in the 3m handicap chase at the track on Friday and Alexander said: "The loss of Chanting Hill was a bitter blow. It comes with the territory I suppose but it is always hard to take."

Alexander's day was brightened by Artic Row, who came from last to first under Sean Quinlan to land the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

"I was absolutely delighted with that. He was bred by the Hemmings family, so it's nice to get them a homebred winner even if it's at quite an ordinary level," he said.

"He had a bit up his sleeve and I'd like to think he'll rate quite a lot higher in due course. He's a nice horse at the beginning of his career and hopefully there should be loads more to come from him."

Alexander was denied a double when Ginger Mail lost out by half a length in the 2m handicap hurdle to Traprain Law, trained by Lucinda Russell, whose Giovinco later justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

Game, set, match

The Scottish track's card was decimated by non-runners – 29 in total, 28 due to the going which was described as good – which left two of the seven races as matches, but jockey Craig Nichol took full advantage by winning both two-runner events.

Nichol guided the Rose Dobbin-trained Captain Quint to a comfortable success over the admirable veteran Ardera Cross in the 2m4½f handicap chase before crossing the line in isolation aboard Just Don't Know, trained by Paul Robson, in the 3m handicap chase.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.