'I love this horse' - David Egan raves about Embesto after thrilling Sovereign Stakes dead-heat

The Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes is the biggest race of Salisbury's season and a healthy holiday crowd was treated to a thrilling finish, which resulted in a dead-heat between Mighty Ulysses and Embesto.

Initial inspection might have led some to think 3-1 shot Mighty Ulysses had prevailed, but that was not the case.

"I wasn't sure," said his jockey Oisin Murphy, who was completing a treble on the card after victories on Romanova and Dreamrocker.

David Egan was aboard the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Embesto, who went off the 10-11 favourite.

"I love this horse," he said. "I do a lot of his work at home and Jack Tidby, who looks after him, idolises him.

"He's a lovely horse and was beaten last time by what I think is a superstar in Nostrum, who might not have had conditions to suit when he was beaten at Goodwood recently.

"He's still a horse of the highest grade and Embesto is getting there."

Of the tight finish, Egan added: "Between the three and two-furlong pole I felt I had the better of Oisin, but his horse picked up and went a neck ahead. I really liked my lad's attitude though and he was grinding at the line."

Mighty Ulysses runs in the colours of Saeed Suhail, whose representative Philip Robinson said: "I thought we'd just hung on, but I do know the angle favours the near side here, so I thought it would be very close."

Dreamrocker and Oisin Murphy pick up in style Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dream alive

Dreamrocker has a lot to live up to being a half-sister to dual Group 1 heroine Dreamloper, but she gave a glimpse of the talent she possesses when winning the 7f novice.

Her sibling – also trained by Ed Walker – landed last term's Prix d'Ispahan and Prix du Moulin, and Clare Alexander, on duty for winning part-owners Hot To Trot Racing, said: "Dreamrocker is very well bred from a slow-maturing family and the owner-breeder has given her a lot of time. We're just really lucky to have her racing in our silks.

"We'd be delighted if we could get anywhere near what Dreamloper achieved, but she's obviously got plenty of ability."

Romanova is in full control in the famous Sangster silks Credit: Edward Whitaker

Sangster strikes again

Ollie Sangster continued the bright start to his career with Romanova, who was a ready winner of the 7f maiden for fillies.

Sangster started training this year and is operating at a healthy 24.3 per cent strike with nine winners from just 37 runners.

He tried Romanova in a Listed race on her first start at Sandown last month and said: "I put her in because the entries looked light. There was a lot of rain forecast and I thought it would cut up and there'd be the chance of some black type.

"That was a tough ask on her debut but she's a nice filly and it was a nice springboard into today."

Based at Manton, he added: "I'm delighted with how things are going and it's great to have another winner, especially at Salisbury, which is one of our local tracks."

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.