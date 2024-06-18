- More
'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio lands Copper Horse
- 1st8Belloccio4/1
- 2nd13Lmay40/1
- 3rd16My Mate Mozzie12/1
- 4th1Alsakib11/2
Usually seen claiming the top riches in the winter, Willie Mullins once again left his mark on the Flat as Belloccio provided Britain and Ireland's champion jumps trainer with his second successive victory in the the Copper Horse Handicap.
The Closutton maestro saddled Vauban to a wide-margin victory 12 months ago and followed up when Belloccio, who was ridden by William Buick, scored by a length and a quarter from Lmay in second.
Belloccio, who backed up his nine-length romp in a Punchestown maiden hurdle last month, helped champion jockey Buick to his 35th success at Royal Ascot.
Buick said: "I peeled him out and made a steady run for it to put him contention. He had a bit of ground to make up, but he had a sweet trip round and travelled beautifully. I knew he'd have a big finish in him. He did everything right, he relaxed and he was there when I needed him because he really dug deep.
"We ended up with a nice position and it's nice to get the rides on Willie's horses in these races, they're so well prepared and they know how to win."
Belloccio's win boosted Mullins's impressive record on day one of the royal meeting. Alongside Vauban in the Copper Horse a year ago, he also has four victories in the Ascot Stakes to his name with Lagostovegas (2018), Thomas Hobson (2017), Clondaw Warrior (2015) and Simenon (2012).
"He didn't break well but William did the best he could from his position and he minded him," said Mullins. "He came wide and stayed on."
When asked if he could follow the same route as Vauban last year and head to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, Mullins added: "I don't know, we'll have to see how he comes out of here and see what kind of rating he has.
"He could, with the way he stayed on, stay another two furlongs but we might have to put it on the back burner for a while."
Read these next:
'I need to watch it again but he looked pretty good today' - Varian and De Sousa off to dream start as Charyn dominates Queen Anne
'It was such a gamble bringing her over, but we've more than paid our way' - Aussie ace Asfoora strikes in King Charles III Stakes
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'You hate to see real champions beaten so far' - Big Rock and Facteur Cheval left out in the cold in Queen Anne
- Wolferton Stakes: 'He was faultless today' - Jim Crowley takes control as Israr lands record-extending fifth success for Gosdens
- 'That's not the horse we know from Newmarket' - Notable Speech a pale imitation of Guineas hero says William Buick
- Catterick: 'I've found the key to him' - Animate finally breaks turf duck to leave Geoffrey Harker happy
- Stratford: Tom Cannon takes advantage of one ride as Theonlywayiswessex powers to victory for Alan King
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets
- 'You hate to see real champions beaten so far' - Big Rock and Facteur Cheval left out in the cold in Queen Anne
- Wolferton Stakes: 'He was faultless today' - Jim Crowley takes control as Israr lands record-extending fifth success for Gosdens
- 'That's not the horse we know from Newmarket' - Notable Speech a pale imitation of Guineas hero says William Buick
- Catterick: 'I've found the key to him' - Animate finally breaks turf duck to leave Geoffrey Harker happy
- Stratford: Tom Cannon takes advantage of one ride as Theonlywayiswessex powers to victory for Alan King
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets