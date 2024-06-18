'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio lands Copper Horse

Usually seen claiming the top riches in the winter, Willie Mullins once again left his mark on the Flat as Belloccio provided Britain and Ireland's champion jumps trainer with his second successive victory in the the Copper Horse Handicap.

The Closutton maestro saddled Vauban to a wide-margin victory 12 months ago and followed up when Belloccio, who was ridden by William Buick, scored by a length and a quarter from Lmay in second.

Belloccio, who backed up his nine-length romp in a Punchestown maiden hurdle last month, helped champion jockey Buick to his 35th success at Royal Ascot.

Buick said: "I peeled him out and made a steady run for it to put him contention. He had a bit of ground to make up, but he had a sweet trip round and travelled beautifully. I knew he'd have a big finish in him. He did everything right, he relaxed and he was there when I needed him because he really dug deep.

"We ended up with a nice position and it's nice to get the rides on Willie's horses in these races, they're so well prepared and they know how to win."

Belloccio's win boosted Mullins's impressive record on day one of the royal meeting. Alongside Vauban in the Copper Horse a year ago, he also has four victories in the Ascot Stakes to his name with Lagostovegas (2018), Thomas Hobson (2017), Clondaw Warrior (2015) and Simenon (2012).

"He didn't break well but William did the best he could from his position and he minded him," said Mullins. "He came wide and stayed on."

When asked if he could follow the same route as Vauban last year and head to Australia for the Melbourne Cup, Mullins added: "I don't know, we'll have to see how he comes out of here and see what kind of rating he has.

"He could, with the way he stayed on, stay another two furlongs but we might have to put it on the back burner for a while."

Read these next:

'I need to watch it again but he looked pretty good today' - Varian and De Sousa off to dream start as Charyn dominates Queen Anne

'It was such a gamble bringing her over, but we've more than paid our way' - Aussie ace Asfoora strikes in King Charles III Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.