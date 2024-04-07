'I hoped she'd do something like that' - Paddy Twomey's hot streak continues as A Lilac Rolla makes it three from three

Paddy Twomey's scorching strike-rate is showing no signs of cooling down as A Lilac Rolla made it three from three in the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud "Priory Belle" Stakes, handing her trainer a fourth win from just nine runners this season.

A Lilac Rolla's juvenile form certainly looked good coming to Leopardstown. She beat Opera Singer, who spent all winter as ante-post favourite for the 1,000 Guineas, on her second start, and Twomey wasn't surprised by what he saw.

The winning trainer said: "I think she’s a good filly and I hoped she would do something like that. I was looking forward to coming here today although the heavy ground was a concern as her form was on good ground.

"She’s uncomplicated and she’s tough. She had every chance to curl up if she wanted to, but she didn’t."

On his superb strike-rate, Twomey added: “We’re lucky that we have good horses and good owners. I’m very well supported and appreciative of that."

135-1 Ballydoyle treble

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore were thwarted with two odds-on shots, including Illinois in the Ballysax, but they still managed to team up for a 135-1 treble.

Wingspan made a winning debut in the fillies' maiden over a mile and is set for an Oaks trial next; Chantilly was the easiest winner of the day in the 1m2f handicap; and Battle Cry defied a big market drift to land the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud "Red Rocks" Stakes at 10-1.

On Battle Cry, O'Brien said: "He was working the best of the three of ours coming here. Ryan gave him a very good ride. He’d prefer better ground and looks like he’ll get a mile. It’s tough out there and you have to get home today."

Battle Cry (Ryan Moore) wins the Group 3 Red Rocks Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

A pair of firsts

There was a recurring theme in the final two races on the card as trainers Charles Weld and Don Browne both celebrated their first winners.

Niall McCullagh swooped late on 10-1 shot Morse to give Weld his maiden success as a trainer in the mile handicap for horses rated 50-85, while Speckled Meadow landed a nice touch – 10-1 in the morning into 11-2 at the off – for Browne in the concluding mile handicap.

Nice newcomer for O'Grady

We are well used to seeing Edward O'Grady have Leopardstown winners at Christmas, but his latest course success was on the Flat in April and he looks to have a very nice young horse on his hands in the shape of Ecureuil Secret , who made a winning debut in the opening mile maiden under Seamie Heffernan.

O'Grady said: "He’d been working nicely and very kindly Joseph [O’Brien] allowed me to do a bit of work with him after racing in Naas recently. The funny thing is himself and the second [Thequietman] worked together and they finished about the same way.

"Aidan [Ryan, owner] asked me to buy him a horse at the breeze-up sales; I couldn’t get one at Goresbridge as they were too expensive. This fellow was in a sale at Deauville in July, but he was based only five miles up the road from me and I went to see him and loved him. The stallion is on fire and it’s brilliant to have him."

