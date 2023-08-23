'I don't see any sense in it' - trainer urges BHA to reconsider ban on overseas runners after Chepstow strike

Irish trainer Tom McGuinness has urged the BHA to reconsider its ban on overseas horses competing in the lowest grade of handicaps after he collected the 5f handicap with 1,000gns purchase Hastily.

McGuinness has enjoyed success on British shores this season, but a ruling initially introduced in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic will preclude him from running his horses in Britain from September 1 to the turn of the year owing to concerns about insufficient opportunities for British-trained runners during that time period.

He said: "Irish horses in these low-grade handicaps have always generated interest. There is a great winter series here on the all-weather and I would love to be over here with these two horses. It was a Covid ban, but I don't see any sense in it now – why exclude overseas runners?"

McGuinness's two runners on this card were bought for a combined price of just 1,800gns and both have now won races in Britain this season, picking up £11,724 in prize-money in the process.

He said: "I was lucky to pick up Hastily for 1,000gns, but she's a very big girl. It's a similar story with Coffeemeanscoffee, I suppose – I picked her up for just 800gns. You need to be patient with these big-framed horses – some of the bigger yards aren't."

Dobie at the double

Apprentice Georgia Dobie enjoyed a successful day as she rode a double.

She was first aboard Hastily for McGuinness, who described her as a "fabulous and underused rider", and she secured her second win on Fact Or Fable in the 7f handicap.

