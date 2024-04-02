'I absolutely love it' - Toby McCain-Mitchell praises Nigel Twiston-Davies team as One True King strikes again

Amateur jockey Toby McCain-Mitchell is taking full advantage of his link-up with Nigel Twiston-Davies and helped the trainer's One True King land the Boyne Cup.

All five of McCain-Mitchell's winners under rules have come this season, with victory on One True King in the feature 3m handicap chase a third success at Ludlow for the rider.

Twiston-Davies has provided McCain-Mitchell with three winners since the 22-year-old joined his Naunton yard in July. "I love it, I absolutely love it," McCain-Mitchell told Racing TV of life at the Gloucestershire stable. "It’s a great team, good fun and there’s lots of nice horses. I get plenty of opportunities on the track so I can’t complain."

McCain-Mitchell has ridden the Twiston-Davies-owned One True King on six occasions, with the pair also successful at Ludlow last month.

He added: "He’s been a good servant to me and he was my first ride for Nigel at Cheltenham’s October meeting. He’d be quite a favourite in the yard, he’s always fresh even though he runs pretty often, and he’s a character."

Dickin delight

Harriet Dickin waited more than a year to train her third career winner on Easter Monday, but she quickly made it four when Legionar caused an 18-1 shock in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old was given a superb ride by Harry Cobden , who stretched his lead at the top of the jockeys' championship to 15 having also beaten his sole rival in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase on the Lucy Wadham-trained Terresita .

Welcome winner

Nicky Henderson endured a difficult March with just two winners from 31 runners, but he made a quick start to April when Easy Peasy extended her unbeaten run over hurdles in the 2m mares' novice.

