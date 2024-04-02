Racing Post logo
15:30 Ludlow
15:30 Ludlow

'I absolutely love it' - Toby McCain-Mitchell praises Nigel Twiston-Davies team as One True King strikes again

Toby McCain-Mitchell: enjoying a strong campaign with Nigel Twiston-Davies
Toby McCain-Mitchell: enjoying a strong campaign with Nigel Twiston-Davies
Amateur jockey Toby McCain-Mitchell is taking full advantage of his link-up with Nigel Twiston-Davies and helped the trainer's One True King land the Boyne Cup.

All five of McCain-Mitchell's winners under rules have come this season, with victory on One True King in the feature 3m handicap chase a third success at Ludlow for the rider.

Twiston-Davies has provided McCain-Mitchell with three winners since the 22-year-old joined his Naunton yard in July. "I love it, I absolutely love it," McCain-Mitchell told Racing TV of life at the Gloucestershire stable. "It’s a great team, good fun and there’s lots of nice horses. I get plenty of opportunities on the track so I can’t complain."

McCain-Mitchell has ridden the Twiston-Davies-owned One True King on six occasions, with the pair also successful at Ludlow last month.

He added: "He’s been a good servant to me and he was my first ride for Nigel at Cheltenham’s October meeting. He’d be quite a favourite in the yard, he’s always fresh even though he runs pretty often, and he’s a character."

Dickin delight

Harriet Dickin waited more than a year to train her third career winner on Easter Monday, but she quickly made it four when Legionar caused an 18-1 shock in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old was given a superb ride by Harry Cobden, who stretched his lead at the top of the jockeys' championship to 15 having also beaten his sole rival in the 2m4f mares' handicap chase on the Lucy Wadham-trained Terresita.

Welcome winner

Nicky Henderson endured a difficult March with just two winners from 31 runners, but he made a quick start to April when Easy Peasy extended her unbeaten run over hurdles in the 2m mares' novice.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 2 April 2024inReports

Last updated 19:46, 2 April 2024

