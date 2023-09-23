'Hopefully this lad is heading in that direction' - Wobwobwob stakes Ayr Gold Cup claim for Adrian Keatley and Hollie Doyle

Adrian Keatley hopes next year's Ayr Gold Cup winner has already staked his claim after Wobwobwob landed the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer was made to wait for victory after the race was delayed while the five-year-old was reshod in the preliminaries, but any hint of frustration soon gave way to jubilation as the 9-2 favourite stormed up the centre of the track to score by half a length.

Winning syndicates Ontoawinner and Andy Finneran Racing spilled into the winner's enclosure to celebrate the win in matching yellow and white ties, with owner Simon Bridge still out of breath from cheering his winner home.

"We love this meeting, we try to send as many horses up here as possible," he said. "It's brilliant to win a race like this. We quite fancied him for the Great St Wilfrid, but the draw won the race. This was a difficult one, but the lads and lasses do a brilliant job."

The winning trainer was much more composed and was already mulling over the future of Wobwobwob, who he hopes can shape into a Gold Cup contender next year.

"As soon as he crossed the line I was thinking about the Gold Cup," he said. "He loves this type of ground and a fast pace to aim at. He's won over seven, so stays the six furlongs really well.

"There was a lot of money on him. I don't know who they were but I'm glad they backed a winner! It's a great race to win and the Gold Cup is on my bucket list, so hopefully this lad is heading in that direction."

The success completed a double for Hollie Doyle following her success aboard Revich in the opening mile handicap.

Prime time

It took Johnny Murtagh just four attempts to send out a winner at Ayr and he did so in style after Prime Art powered clear to land the Firth of Clyde Stakes.

The juvenile broke her maiden just nine days ago at Naas and took the step up in class in her stride to land Scotland's only Group race under Ben Curtis.

Prime Art: one of two winners for Ben Curtis on Saturday Credit: John Grossick

"It's nice to get a winner for Johnny again," Curtis said. "He was happy with her at home and she has a lot of potential.

"She ran two great races and then showed a very good attitude to win last time at Naas. Johnny has found an ideal race and she duly obliged. She'll probably stay further and she showed a lovely turn of foot. Hopefully her future is bright."

Curtis was back among the winners when Cold Stare gained redemption for his Bronze Cup second on Friday with victory in the 7f handicap.

Doonside double

Royal Rhyme claimed victory in the Doonside Cup for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, who recently moved more horses to winning trainer Karl Burke .

The three-year-old denied the wide-margin leader Pride Of America to deliver his owner a second consecutive win in the Listed contest following the success of Royal Champion last year

"I always had tabs on the leader and I thought we went a nice gallop," said jockey Clifford Lee. "I was just trying to get him to relax and he was very professional. He definitely deserves to be at this level."

