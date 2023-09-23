Brilliant One Look 14-1 for 1,000 Guineas after 'big performance' on her debut in Goffs Million

It was hard to imagine the day getting any better for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee following the victory of Deepone in the Beresford Stakes but that was blown out of the water by One Look's scintillating performance in the Goffs Million.

The debutante earned €610,000 and was introduced at 14-1 by Paddy Power for next year's Qipco 1,000 Guineas.

She made up ground smoothly from midfield and when asked for an effort, she picked up and stretched clear of the opposition to win by six lengths. The fact the next three home, Cherry Blossom, My Mate Alfie and Storm Miami are rated 101, 96 and 96 demonstrates the strength of the form.



The Gleneagles filly is owned by the Connolly Racing Syndicate, created by former Curragh trainer Kevin Connolly, now based in Vietnam. It is the second winning juvenile they have had with Twomey, the other being Leopardstown maiden winner Juxtaposition.

"She's a nice filly," said Twomey with typical understatement. "I thought I would get her out earlier in the year, but it was just the way things worked out. She was just ready to run this week.

"I thought she was good enough to be competitive. The plan was to track Frankie [Dettori] on Cherry Blossom and see how we got on. I gave her a Guineas entry this week. It was a big performance to do that and I think that will be it for the year."

Deserved success

The consistent Laugh A Minute gained a deserved success when coming from off the pace to land the Fitzpatrick's Mercedes Benz Joe McGrath Handicap in the final strides.

Ado McGuinness said: "Adam [Caffrey] was just caught in the last stride on Saltonstall here in March, so it's a good reward for him, he gave him a great ride.

"He probably ran a little too free on Champions Weekend so we thought we would hold on to him a little longer and come with one run. He loves the ground as well. He's run well all year and it's great to get a pot with him."

The trainer suggested Laugh A Minute could be aimed at the Coral Sprint Trophy at York next month. He finished second in the race in 2021.

McGuinness was also critical of the prize fund of just €45,000 (€26,550 to the winner) for this race, and said: "I won this race with Bubbly Bellini and Toufan Express, and we got €50,000 or €60,000 for winning. The prize money is well down for some of some of these premier handicaps. They're not easy to win, they're won by good horses and they should be able to pay for themselves. We should get paid properly for winning this."

