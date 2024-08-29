'Hopefully he can go on from here' - Charlie Fellowes comes close to a quickfire double after colt eases to success

Charlie Fellowes is hopeful of more to come from Sir Palamedes after his pillar-to-post success in the opening 6f maiden .

The Footstepsinthesand colt was winless in five starts before this two-and-a-quarter-length success, but he had good form in the book when fourth to subsequent Listed winner Aesterius on his second start.

“He was unlucky not to win the nursery at York,” said Fellowes. “I thought he ran a perfectly respectable race in the Super Sprint at Newbury on ground that was too quick for him over five furlongs.

“Hopefully he can go on from here and there'll be another race in him before the season is over.

“I doubt the handicapper will move him for that – I hope he doesn’t! It’s difficult to see what he beat, but I’d be hopeful he could be competitive off 72.”

The Newmarket-based trainer nearly landed a quickfire double with Saytarr in the following nursery, but the 13-8 favourite was collared late on by Herecomesthebear, who got up by a neck.

“Kieran [Shoemark, jockey], very kindly, slightly held up his hands and felt he had gone a fraction too soon on Saytarr,” he added. “He had to use up a lot of petrol at Southwell last time and he’s had a hard race today. There’s definitely wins to be had with him.”

Fellowes later completed an across-the-card double with Rockymountainway in the 7f handicap at Carlisle.

Beeley off the mark

Beeley justified favourtism in the 1m4f novice stakes to break her maiden at the sixth time of asking with a five-length success.

Having finished second to the highly touted Sea Just In Time at Kempton this month, her win gave Shoemark a double on the card.

Read this next:



'He’s one of the best horses I’ve ridden for a long time' - Paul Mulrennan impressed with juvenile winner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.