'He’s one of the best horses I’ve ridden for a long time' - Paul Mulrennan impressed with juvenile winner

Northern Ticker was described by jockey Paul Mulrennan as “one of the best I’ve ridden for a long time” after he followed up his Newcastle win in the feature 6f novice.

Mulrennnan helped the Michael Dods-trained juvenile to successfully revert to turf after a five-length success on the all-weather last time, scoring by a length and a quarter from fellow previous winner Airspeed.

After the son of Mehmas had justified odds-on favouritism to take his record to two wins from three starts, Mulrennan told Racing TV: “He ran a good race here first time on fast ground.

“He’s won on the all-weather and that race has worked out well. I could have just done with a lead probably a little bit longer but at least he’s had a bit of a race and learned a bit today.”

The dual Group 1-winning rider added: “All his work at home’s been very good. He’s one of the best horses I’ve ridden for a long time. He’s still a big baby as well and a winter on his back will do him the world of good.”

Mulrennan, who won last month’s International Stakes at Ascot on Northern Ticker’s stablemate Northern Express for the same Sekura Group ownership, said: “I’ve had a lot of luck for them and hopefully it continues.”

Dring delivers

The opening mile handicap was restricted to amateur riders with no more than three winners at the start of the season and Hannah Dring took full advantage when securing her first victory of 2024 on Isle Of Wolves .

Dring's only previous mount of the season had been when she was beaten three-quarters of a length on the Harriet Bethell-trained eight-year-old at Newcastle in June.

