'Hopefully he can get back to something like his best' - Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge scores on debut for Gordon Elliott

Beacon Edge was a Grade 1 winner in his novice chase campaign in 2021 and gained his first victory since on his debut for Gordon Elliott in the feature 2m7f conditions hurdle.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned nine-year-old landed the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse for Noel Meade almost two years ago and ended a subsequent 11-race losing run when beating the front-running Cash Back by a length and a quarter under Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy said: "I thought I was in trouble a long way out but he stuck at it and just took off coming down to the last. There will be improvement fitness-wise so hopefully he keeps going the right way. He's a great jumper and hopefully he can get back to something like his best."

The owner-trainer-jockey combination struck earlier on the card with Brighterdaysahead , who remains an 8-1 shot with Paddy Power for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after a workmanlike victory on her hurdling debut.

She jumped left most of the way and hung left before asserting after the last to score by ten lengths, but Kennedy did not hide his enthusiasm for the unbeaten daughter of Kapgarde after adding this victory to her two impressive bumper wins in the spring.

He said: "I would have loved a lead on her. She had to go out and do the donkey work but she will have learned plenty from that. She will be exciting in a race run at a strong gallop with something to aim at.

"I don't think she needs to go left-handed. It was just greenness. She had schooled great at home but it can be a different story when you get to the races and have to make the running. I'm delighted with her and she's very exciting. She needs to keep stepping forward but she has the potential to do so."

Off the mark

It was a big day for trainer Shauna Larkin, who celebrated her first winner when the Dan King-ridden More Info carried top weight to success in the 2m7f mares' handicap hurdle.

Larkin saddled her first runners in April and has taken on some of the horses trained by Denis Hogan while he is serving a three-month suspension.

She said: "More Info had been working well and deserved to win. I'm delighted for her owner Tim Conroy who deserves every success he gets.

"I worked for Denis on and off for six or seven years and get on well with a lot of his owners so I'm grateful to get these horses. I have a handful of them and a few pointers."

