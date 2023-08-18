'She's a revelation' - rapid improver Sophia's Starlight wins thrilling Great St Wilfrid

Sophia’s Starlight became a rare three-year-old winner of the Great St Wilfrid Handicap when narrowly denying Summerghand in a thrilling finish to Ripon’s flagship race of the year.

Don’t Touch’s victory in 2015 had been the sole strike for the Classic generation since 1999, but Sophia’s Starlight added her name to a select roll of honour when hanging on by a head after taking the lead two furlongs from home.

The Grant Tuer-trained filly’s victory continued her remarkable rise through the ranks, with this fifth win of the year coming off a 20lb higher mark than when scoring at Wolverhampton in May.

Ian Hutchinson, racing manager for winning syndicate Nick Bradley Racing, said: "She's delightful. We had a few issues with her as a juvenile, including her getting under the stalls once. Grant and his team have done a fantastic job in turning her around. She's a revelation.

"She did it the hard way from the front. It's easy to say after the race but it was a great ride from Sam [James, jockey] and making that beeline for the far rail paid off."

Sophia's Starlight and Summerghand do battle in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap Credit: John Grossick

The daughter of Hunter's Light was a €20,000 purchase from the Arqana October Sale two years ago, but took her earnings to more than £90,000 in Britain with her success.

Hutchinson added: "Nick does it time and time again with these cheaper fillies. We've got eight of the 20 owners here but everyone will be overjoyed. It's all about affordability and with Nick you get to go on the big stage for a relatively small amount."

It was a first win in the Great St Wilfrid for James, but he paid tribute to Sophia's Starlight's regular rider Oli Stammers, who had ridden her in seven of her last eight starts.

"It was a big call to make with a three-year-old and she's Oli's ride but he wasn't able to do the weight today," he said. "He's done a great job with her as she used to be very tricky in the stalls, I'm sure he'll be back on her soon."

Roundhay strikes in silver

The well-backed Roundhay Park gave him and Faye McManoman another big-race handicap success when snatching victory in the 6f Silver Trophy.

The duo won the Bronze Cup at Ayr in 2020 and teamed up for a sixth win together when scoring by half a length. It was a third course victory from nine starts at the track for the Nigel Tinkler-trained eight-year-old.

"I won the Ayr Bronze Cup on Roundhay a couple of years ago and that was a massive day for us. He always takes us to the big places and gets his head in front for me," McManoman said.

"He's a massive part of my story and horses like him don't come around very often. I really appreciate horses like him."

Roundhay Park (right): wins the Silver Trophy Credit: John Grossick Racing

Roundhay Park was supported into 11-1, having been as big as 22-1 on Saturday morning, and McManoman believed the overnight deluge aided his chances.

She added: "I was a bit shocked, but he does turn up every time and runs his heart out. It's lovely getting on such genuine horses. I was doing a rain dance last night as he does like it with a bit of soft in the ground.

"I hit the front a bit too soon and he enjoys passing horses, but once you've committed you have to go. He's so genuine and kept on finding."

Tudhope schools rivals

Danny Tudhope continued his strong form with a rapid double, headlined by Prepschool's impressive victory in the opening valuable mile novice contest.

The Michael Bell-trained juvenile got off the mark at the third attempt with his three-and-a-quarter-length success, scooping the £15,288 first prize in the process.

"He's a nice type and ran a nice race at Epsom last time, but the extra furlong helped him," Tudhope said. "He's a real stamp of a horse. It's great to have support from Michael and things are really going well at the moment."

Tudhope doubled up with Government Call's narrow win in the 6f Ripon Hornblower novice, which took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 28 per cent.

Spirit gets passage

Spirit Catcher, who was all but carried out on his last start at the track, had no problems as he eased to victory in the mile handicap.

Winning trainer Charlie Johnston and jockey Joe Fanning doubled up when Blue Antares stormed to success in the concluding 1m4f handicap.

