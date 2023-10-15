'He's really genuine' - McMonagle at his most magnificent on Prairie Dancer in November Handicap

The secret is long out but, if anybody is unaware of just how talented Dylan Browne McMonagle is, have a look at the replay of his ride on Prairie Dancer in the Colm White Bookmaker November Handicap. Or indeed his late surge on Dancing Tango in the Listed Bluebell Stakes. This guy is good, really good.

McMonagle was magnificent on Prairie Dancer. The fact his mount is slightly claustrophobic and likes his own space meant he had to stay wide coming up the home straight on the first occasion, but he got across to lead and dictated the fractions throughout. He stacked them up before the home turn and kicked off the bend, just keeping enough petrol in the tank to hold on by a head.

McMonagle said: "He loves getting to the front. He was a big outsider, but he was one you could never put a line through. I knew if he put his best foot forward, he had a chance. He had good jumps form in competitive handicaps.

"He loves having room. I was drawn wide, so I said I'd stay wide early and keep him on his own. If I went left straight away, they'd have challenged me more to take me on. When I was on my own, it was easy to get across and make my own running.

"I just kept filling him up and he found plenty up the straight. He's really genuine. The last 100 yards they were coming at me strong, but he put his head down and battled."

McMonagle swooped late to land the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Bluebell Stakes on Dancing Tango on a stellar Sunday for the young jockey and his employer Joseph O'Brien.

There was a sting in the tail for McMonagle, who was suspended for four days for using his whip with excessive frequency on Prairie Dancer.

King shows class

Two runners, two winners. That was Paddy Twomey's week after the classy King Cuan courageously landed the €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final under Billy Lee.

It was the trainer's 27th winner of the campaign from just 85 runners and he has sent out 13 seconds, which means almost half of his representatives have finished first or second. Staggering.

King Cuan, sent off 4-5 favourite, is now responsible for three of the wins having dug deep to deny 100-1 chance Duplantis by a head. Lee felt his class got him home in front.

The jockey said: "The fun he's giving the syndicate has been brilliant. You wouldn’t usually get such a roar on the Flat and it’s a nice welcome to get when you come back in.

"I knew I was probably on the best horse in the race. He cruised there and picked up to win well. He was getting a bit lonely in front and on that ground you're never going to be ultra-impressive. His class won out in the end."

Happy Harrington

It wasn't a bad weekend for Jessica Harrington either and Curvature made all to land the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Garnet Stakes, 24 hours after Glamorously won the Birdcatcher for her. It was a classy, no-nonsense ride from Gary Carroll on the 13-2 shot.

Harrington said: "She loves it when she can get the lead and she’s learning now."

O'Callaghan landmark

Michael O'Callaghan celebrated his best season when Do Si Do landed the 6f fillies' maiden at 15-8 under Colin Keane, giving him his 21st winner of the campaign.

