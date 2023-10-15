'I just have the Nunthorpe to tick off now' - Jack Quinlan takes more bragging rights in jump jockeys' contest

Newmarket-based Jack Quinlan broke his duck in a similar contest to the opening 2m handicap for professional jump riders when landing the Jump Jockeys' Derby last month, and the 31-year-old followed up that Epsom success with victory aboard Baileys Derbyday .

Only one of the seven runners was sent off a bigger price than the Amy Murphy-trained 28-1 shot, who scored by two lengths from Yorksea.

“With the Epsom race and now Goodwood, it’s good to finally get a couple of wins on the board,” said Quinlan, whose Epsom victory came on the Ben Brookhouse-trained Cardano.

“I’ve had plenty of goes in them – I just have the elusive Nunthorpe to tick off now.

“They’re good fun these races and the jump jockeys all enjoy riding in them. We’re very lucky they put them on for us at Epsom, York and Goodwood – three real top-class racetracks that we obviously wouldn’t get to experience otherwise.”

Baileys Derbyday won on the all-weather for Charlie and Mark Johnston last season, but he was having his first start on the Flat for Murphy here.

Quinlan said: “He’s undoubtedly got ability and talent, he’s just not the easiest to catch right. He needs things in a race to go well for him.

“He went and won his novice hurdle but has found life in handicaps a little tougher. He’s entered in a horses-in-training sale so it was just about trying to get a bit of form back to his name. Amy spotted this race a few weeks ago, said we should give him a crack in it, and it’s all gone to plan.”

Coles on the Ball

Thunder Ball was previously seen finishing seventh in the Cambridgeshire, and the three-year-old improved on that effort to land the feature mile handicap, completing a quick double for Paul and Oliver Cole following Black Run's success in the 1m1f novice, the two-year-old getting got off the mark at the second attempt.

