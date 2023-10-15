'We’ll probably aim for the Greatwood' - Nemean Lion sets up Cheltenham handicap bid with Welsh Champion Hurdle success

Kerry Lee is aiming Nemean Lion for a major Cheltenham handicap after the six-year-old made a successful reappearance in the Welsh Champion Hurdle.

Nemean Lion had not been seen since landing a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Kelso in March, but struck on his first start in handicap company over hurdles to land the feature contest under Richard Patrick.

Nemean Lion was runner-up in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp in 2020 and has made the frame in all five starts over hurdles since joining Lee from Andre Fabre, including when third in last season’s Grade 1 Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle.

“I’m going to enjoy today first and then we’ll look at the options,” said Lee. "I think we’ll probably aim for the Greatwood. That has been the plan over the summer.

“He’s got to have cut in the ground. I won’t run him on anything better than good to soft.”

Nemean Lion could be joined by stablemate and Swinton Hurdle winner Black Poppy in next month’s £100,000 Cheltenham contest.

“He’s also looking at the Greatwood,” said Lee. “There’s a hurdle race at Ascot on November 4 which I think will suit him. I had him entered here but he wants better ground. He and Nemean Lion will both be entered at Cheltenham and one or the other will run if the ground suits.”

Nemean Lion was Lee’s first runner since Do It For Thy Sen won both of his starts in June, and five of the Herefordshire trainer’s nine runners this season have now won.

On her impressive 56 per cent strike-rate, Lee said: “It gives us all a boost. I’ve got a very hard-working team and it’s nice to know that we’re doing it right.”

Marvellous Matata

Matata , sixth in Grade 1 company at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, made a successful reappearance in the 2m novice handicap chase. Daryl Jacob was on board as the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained five-year-old justified 9-4 favouritism with a successful chasing debut.

Winning Williams

Kym Eyre followed up a win at Newton Abbot in the 2m5½f mares’ handicap chase and trainer Evan Williams completed a double when Ideallko landed the 2m handicap chase.

