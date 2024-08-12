Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Kempton (A.W)

‘He’s racing much more professionally’ - Tribal Chief continues progress for in-form David Menuisier

David Menuisier at Coombelands Racing Stables in West Sussex
Tribal Chief continued trainer David Menuisier's good formCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play10 ran
14:45 Kempton (A.W)Flat Polytrack, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Tribal Chief
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11More Than A Feelin
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Mbappe
    8/1

Tribal Chief added to David Menuisier’s impressive stable form with a last-to-first victory in the mile handicap.

Ridden by Harry Davies, who partnered Choisya to win Saturday’s Listed Dick Hern Stakes, the three-year-old showed an electric turn of foot in the final furlong to beat More Than A Feelin by a length.

The success marked a second victory for the €52,000 purchase, and gave Menuisier a fifth winner from his last 13 runners.

“He’s been quite a green horse,” said Menuisier. “That’s why we decided to geld him at the end of the winter to try and get him to progress mentally.

“Now, he’s racing much more professionally, and we can see the improvements.”

Tribal Chief's dam, Araca, is a half-sister to the Group 1 winner Little Big Bear and Group 2 winner Whistlejacket.

Despite this link to speed in the 4-1 winner's pedigree, Menuisier believes the son of Sioux Nation can continue to improve at these middle distances.

He said: “The plan is to give him time to keep on improving. Physically, he’s not quite there either, so he'll improve this year and next year as well.

“In time, he'll stay well. Even though he is from the family of Little Big Bear, there's a fair bit of stamina on the dam’s side as well. 

“He’ll tackle some longer trips, but we’re not sure how much further he’ll get.”

Super-sub

Rossa Ryan successfully replaced the absent Oisin Murphy on Likely Perspective in the 7f fillies' maiden before steering Ralph Beckett's newcomer Amiloc to victory.

