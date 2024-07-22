Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:05 Ayr

'He's one of the nicer ones' - Strong Warrior up for the battle with impressive debut win for Richard Fahey

Strong Warrior: an impressive winner of the 5f maiden at Ayr
Strong Warrior runs out an impressive winner of the 5f maiden at Ayr on MondayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Richard Fahey's fine form at the track this year continued when Strong Warrior made a sparkling debut in the 5f maiden.

The son of Mehmas dwelt at the start and despite showing signs of inexperience through the race, he stormed to a three-length success under Oisin Orr. It took Fahey's strike-rate at Ayr in 2024 to 25 per cent.

Orr told Racing TV: "He ran green in the first two furlongs, but once I asked him he's picked up really well and won like a nice horse in the making. He does know a bit but it was his first run, he'll come on for it too and there's plenty to look forward to."

Strong Warrior was a 150,000 gns purchase as a breeze-up in May, and Orr hopes he can go some way to living up to his pricetag in the future.

He added: "I've had a couple of bits of work with him and he's always shown plenty. He's fairly laid-back and won't have harm going over further, but he has the speed. He's definitely one of the nicer ones we have, for sure."

Sunshine glistens again

Eternal Sunshine continued her prolific run when landing a hat-trick in the 6f handicap.

It was a second course-and-distance win for the four-year-old and was part of a double for Paul Mulrennan, who struck in the 5f handicap on Taygar.

Mulrennan could not complete a treble when Pembrokeshire narrowly denied his mount Braes Of Doune in the 7f handicap.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

