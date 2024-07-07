'He's handicapped to run well' - key quotes and analysis for Worcester's feature handicap hurdle

The key formline to solving this £18,600 midsummer handicap hurdle is potentially the one involving Uggy Uggy Uggy and Lallygag , who clashed over 2m5f at Warwick in May.

Uggy Uggy Uggy justified hefty market support that night to beat Bhaloo by a length and three-quarters, with Lallygag 11 lengths back in third.

When taking into account the various claims of those who rode the two on that occasion, Lallygag renews rivalry on 8lb better terms.

Paul Nicholls, who boasts a 50 per cent strike-rate with his Worcester runners this season, equips Lallygag with first-time cheekpieces after he ran out at Newton Abbot last time.

Officially rated 132 at around this time last year, the seven-year-old is now 10lb lower and looks likely to prove popular under Harry Cobden.

While it’s not difficult to argue that Lallygag’s progress may have stalled, that comment could not apply to Bethpage , who is unbeaten in three races since graduating to handicaps off a mark of 91.

She will require a career best to complete the four-timer off 109, but she is clearly progressing at a rapid rate.

All three of her wins have been achieved off big weights, and the Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old will have only 9st 13lb to carry this time when Joe Anderson’s 3lb claim is taken off.

Mactavish, who was firmly put in his place by Bethpage at Ludlow in May, has since won easily at Worcester to boost the mare’s form.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going was good on Sunday afternoon, when clerk of the course Libby O'Flaherty said: "There hasn't been any rain today as of yet, but we've possibly got 3-5mm to come through the afternoon. Tomorrow is due to be dry first thing, with light showers from 11am and heavier from 5pm."

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Tronador and Liverpool Knight

Tronador was a good winner at Plumpton on his last hurdles start. This looks more competitive, but on his form a couple of years ago he still looks like he's handicapped to run well. Liverpool Knight will be ridden a lot more prominently and actually ran better than the finishing position would suggest last time; he made a mistake at the wrong time. He'll have an each-way chance as well.

Sheena West, trainer of Mr Freedom

There isn't that much for him over hurdles at this time of year, so it fitted in very well with his Flat campaign. He was pulled up at Haydock, but we couldn't really see a reason for it at the time other than the weather suddenly turned hot at that point. Winning at Goodwood sort of put that to bed.

Keiran Burke, trainer of Uggy Uggy Uggy

It was too sharp for him last time around Newton Abbot over two miles and a furlong, but it should be perfect here. He was unlucky at Cheltenham on his first run for us as well. He should have a good chance, and the ground should be fine for him.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Bethpage

She probably wouldn't want too much more rain. It's a big step up in class, but she's earned the right to that. She's clearly improving and has got no weight. She's 1lb out of the handicap, so Joe's [Anderson, jockey] taking 3lb off. She's got plenty of ability and it'll just be nice to see whether she's good enough to contest these better races.

Race reporting by Charlie Huggins

