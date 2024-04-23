'He’s got to be a little bit silly to be at his best' - Dash aim for 'wild' winner Night On Earth

Speed is the name of the game over Epsom's five-furlong sprint track and Night On Earth showed he's got speed to burn when making all in the opening handicap.

The Ian Williams-trained six-year-old flew out of the stalls and made his way right across the track to the stands' rail before continuing to rattle along out in front.

Nothing got into it from the back from there with Night On Earth seeing off the Karl Burke-trained Looking For Lynda – who had tried to keep tabs on the leader the whole way – by a length and a quarter going away.

"He’s got a lot of early pace and he put that to good use," Williams said. "He was drawn wide today and he’s managed to get across early – he really does have a lot of speed.

"We had worries about Epsom. We weren’t too sure about how he’d manage it, but he’s always struck us as a horse who might do well in the Dash and I think he coped with it better than we expected. Chester will be the next stop and then we’ll hopefully come back for the Dash."

Night On Earth was winless in his first 15 starts after joining Williams, but he struck form on the all-weather this winter, finishing no worse than fourth in each 5f start, and the trainer believes he's got his mojo back.

"When he first joined us he was a little bit wild, and I thought we could muster that out of him," he said. "With the help of Pat Morris, who had him up at his place for six weeks or so, and Robbie, who rides him out every day, he’s found his punch again. He’s got to be a little bit silly to be at his best."

Crystal delights

William Jarvis may have retired last autumn, but he had a helping hand in the winner of the City & Suburban Handicap as his former inmate Crystal Delight struck on his stable debut for the ex-trainer's godson Harry Eustace.

Under a brilliant front-running ride from Jim Crowley, the five-year-old travelled strongly throughout before surging clear in the final furlong with stablemate Ziggy filling the runner-up spot five and a half lengths back.

Jarvis said: "I suggested to Richard Banks [owner] that he send this horse to my godson Harry Eustace, who I’m very fond of, and he’s clearly doing a good job.

"That was very impressive. He won a bit too far – five and a half lengths is quite far to win a prestigious handicap like that. He’s a very talented horse and I hope he can win another nice handicap for them."

Crystal Delight wins the City & Suburban Handicap at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Moores combine

Gary Moore teamed up with son Ryan to take the Great Metropolitan Handicap on Champagne Piaff , who readily drew clear of his rivals to win by five and a half lengths.

Gary Moore said: "He was impressive; we ran him because he had a fitness advantage after having a run. All the credit must go to Jamie [ Moore's son], as the horse had an injury and he’s spent a lot of time getting him back, and Ashley [Head, owner] has been very patient.

"If the ground is okay he could come back here for a handicap on Derby Day."

One for Osborne

Saffie Osborne rode her first Epsom winner when making all on Into Battle and fending off the odds-on favourite Midair in the 1m½f novice.

Winning trainer Ed Walker said: "He's such a good-looking horse and his work has been decent, but I wasn't expecting that.

"I expect the handicapper will take a dim view, but I'm sure there's plenty more to come."

Read these next:

'They'd love to have another go' - Bellum Justum puts King Power in the Classic hunt after victory in the Blue Riband Trial

'They are here for the long term' - big-spending Bin Laden records first winner in Britain

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.