'He's better than that' - Peter Chapple-Hyam has high hopes for maiden winner North View

The Peter Chapple-Hyam-trained North View impressed as he emphatically claimed the 5½f maiden on his third start.

The son of Expert Eye had run two excellent races before making the trip to Bath, with the form of his debut third at Ascot working out especially well.

Indian Run won that race before landing the Acomb for Eve Johnson Houghton, while the runner-up, Kingdom Of Riches, recorded a Racing Post Rating of 91 when winning a 7f novice at Leicester on his next start for Ralph Beckett.

Chapple-Hyam said: “It was such a good race at Ascot. Obviously the winner won the Acomb, and Ralph Beckett likes his horse a lot too.

“I ran him over too far at Newmarket, that was my fault, so it was nice to see him win today. I wouldn’t be opposed to dropping him back to five furlongs either because he has so much speed.”

With a handicap mark coming North View’s way, Chapple-Hyam is keen to see if the assessor rates his juvenile as highly as he does before making any further plans.

“He's the sort of horse we will go slowly with and see what the handicapper does with him before making any fancy entries – but I promise you he's better than that”, he said.

Super Snail

Popular nine-year-old Brian The Snail bagged an 11th career success as he streaked clear to land the opening 5½f handicap.

Having his 67th start, he came home a length and three-quarters to the good under Tom Queally, who was riding him for the first time.

