13:55 Lingfield (A.W)

'I was very surprised' - Hold The Press makes the headlines with 100-1 victory for shocked trainer

Hold The Press: a 100-1 winner at Lingfield on Wednesday
Hold The Press: a 100-1 winner at Lingfield on Wednesday Credit: Mark Cranham
Play13 ran
13:55 Lingfield (A.W)7f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 7fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Hold The Press
    100/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3No Turning Back
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Doves Of Peace
    5/1

Trainer John Jenkins was left stunned when 100-1 shot Hold The Press caused a huge shock with a convincing victory in the opening 7f handicap for apprentice jockeys.

The four-year-old had finished last in his three starts for Jenkins, but battled to success by a length under Liam Wright. He got off the mark at the 14th attempt, having been beaten in ten other starts when in the care of former trainer Robyn Brisland.

"He didn't run too bad a couple of times at the track a couple of starts ago when he was mangled on the bend," Jenkins said. "But he looked in good order and we did hope for a good run, but I was very surprised he went out and won.

"I don't back horses and I'll let the others do that and see if they managed to get on!"

It was a seventh Flat win of the year for Hertfordshire-based Jenkins, whose major victories include in the Bunbury Cup and in the 1989 Lanzarote Hurdle and Tote Gold Trophy with popular jumps performer Grey Salute.

He added: "Our horses are running really well at the moment and we've got 30 horses in training. If we could get back to a good few years ago with the number of Flat winners [35 in 2015] then I'd had then I'd be happy with that."

Shock at Ripon as 1-25 shot Doom becomes British racing's joint shortest-priced loser 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 14:45, 6 September 2023
