'She’s just gone through the race with such ease' - Echoes In Rain cruises to second Grade 1 success

Echoes In Rain cruised to victory in the Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle under Paul Townend to secure her second Grade 1.

The Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was fourth in last month's Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival but comfortably reversed the form with the runner-up that day, Love Envoi, who finished a disappointing last of six runners.

Sent off the 13-8 joint-favourite with Love Envoi, Echoes In Rain glided clear when asked to quicken by Townend to score by nine and a half lengths. The 28-1 shot Anna Bunina finished second, a week on from finishing third in the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

Echoes In Rain was a record-extending ninth winner in the race for Mullins, who also had the third and the fifth with Shewearsitwell and Brandy Love respectively.

Townend did not ride Echoes In Rain at the festival but was reunited with the mare who he guided to Grade 3 success at Cork in January.

“I was happy with where I was,” he said. “She actually settled quite well for her. She’s always doing a bit but with the hood back on she was fine. She’s just gone through the race with such ease.

“We’ve gone a nice gallop which helped me throughout the race and she’s been able to quicken off that.”

Echoes In Rain, whose previous top-level triumph came at this meeting two years ago in the Champion Novice Hurdle, ran three times on the Flat last season after finishing second to Honeysuckle in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Echoes In Rain won a premier handicap at the Curragh before being beaten by a neck in the Irish Cesarewitch at the same track. On her future targets Townend added: “She has plenty of options. There’s probably plenty of money to make there [on the Flat] for her as well.”

