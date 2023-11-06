'He's always had plenty of talent' - no Frankie Dettori heroics needed as Lion's Pride takes Listed prize in style

Frankie Dettori's winning ride on Inspiral at the Breeders' Cup was a bit of a scary watch for joint-trainer Thady Gosden, but there were no concerns at Kempton, where Lion's Pride landed the Listed Floodlit Stakes with ease.

Inspiral flew home from the rear to collar Warm Heart late on under Dettori in the Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday, but there were no heroics needed from Robert Havlin, who took up the running at the cutaway before surging away from his three rivals to score by two and a quarter lengths from Measured Time.

Havlin said: "We didn't go overly quick, but I was happy with the way he jumped up two gears really quickly at the bottom of the straight. He won the race there and was still strong at the line."

Lion's Pride was taking his Kempton record to 2-2, having previously beaten stablemate Middle Earth, who is now rated 108 after three subsequent victories, and Havlin believes there is still more to come.

He added: "We've always thought a lot of him and he's had excuses for when he's been beaten. He had good horses like Middle Earth behind him when he won here before, so he's a nice horse."

Gosden said: "He's always had plenty of talent. Coming round the bend, he quickened twice and put the race to bed. It was a solid race on paper and certainly panned out that way."

Asked whether Inspiral's victory was a little nerve-racking, Gosden said: "Very much so, it wasn't as smooth as you would have liked going into it."

Terrific team

Although they were denied in the Floodlit Stakes, the Breeders' Cup Mile-winning combination of William Buick, Charlie Appleby and Godolphin still came away from the Surrey venue with a double.

English Rose backed up her debut success when winning the mile fillies' novice comfortably under a penalty, before Royal Power stayed on strongest in division one of the mile maiden.

Appleby's assistant trainer Alex Merriam said: "We're very pleased with English Rose. She's a bit of a frame of a horse and Charlie has just taken his time with her. She was carrying a penalty for winning first time out but she's done it professionally and the right way around and done it all smoothly.

"Will said that he felt the debut experience has helped Royal Power and he's stepped up. He was quick away and he's shown a nice attitude. I'd say he'd improve for getting him on turf and up in trip, but it's a nice way to get him winning."

Magic Max

Daniel Muscutt was full of praise for trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy after the pair teamed up to score in the £80,000 Racing TV London Middle Distance Series (Final) Handicap with Max Mayhem.

Muscutt, who was crowned champion jockey at the last All-Weather Championships, said: "It's a nice prize to pick up. His win here in the Rosebery suggested that he was in for another good run today and fair dos to Kevin and his team, they've pulled up stumps midsummer and waited for this. Kevin's very good at targeting races and getting horses spot on to fire on those days, and he's proved that again today."

Read these next:

Denis O'Regan makes history at Hereford to become first jockey to ride a winner at every jumps track in Britain and Ireland

'It's madness to go anywhere else' - Chris Gordon praises prize-money as trainer's loyal staff rewarded

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more