'It's madness to go anywhere else' - Chris Gordon praises prize-money as trainer's loyal staff rewarded

Baddesley may have won in the silks of Chris Gordon but the proceeds of his victory in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle will be shared among the trainer’s full-time staff.

The eight-year-old was owned by Richard and Carol Cheshire when successful at the track this time last year and scored for the first time since under Gordon’s son Freddie.

Baddesley was having his first start in the colours of Gordon, who said: “The prize-money goes to my full-time staff at home because it’s hard to get full-time staff now.

“Everybody wants to be part-time, so I thought I’d have a horse for those guys. They get a nice Christmas bonus anyway.”

Baddesley’s win completed a double for Gordon after Rex Dingle helped Blade Runner make it five wins from six starts over fences in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

“Blade Runner keeps surprising me because he shows very little at home,” said Gordon, who may aim the improving seven-year-old at the track’s Sussex National in January, a contest he won last year with Go Whatever.

There was nearly £120,000 of prize-money on offer across Monday’s seven-race card and the Hampshire-based Gordon added: “It was brilliant prize-money. I’ve got Newbury up the road, I’ve got Fontwell down the road, but I keep going to Plumpton – when you’re putting prize-money up like that it’s madness to go anywhere else.”

Gordon could have had a treble but 15-8 joint-favourite Goodwin could manage only second on his hurdling debut in the 2m4½f novice won by Emailandy – a first winner for the Bryony Frost-Paul Nicholls combination this season.

