'He's a lovely horse' - Imperial Sovereign another impressive debut winner for Karl Burke

Karl Burke looks to have unearthed yet another promising juvenile after the well-bred Imperial Sovereign struck on his debut in the mile novice stakes.

The trainer has a strong record with two-year-old all-weather runners, with a strike-rate of 23 per cent this year, and he has fresh talent to look forward to after the son of Frankel readily held off High Order to score under Clifford Lee.

"He's a lovely horse," Lee said. "The trip was great and there's a bit of a diagonal wind, but my lad galloped well and it didn't seem to stop him. He's still very green and after the race there were some tyre tracks and he just started ducking around, but he'll have learned plenty today.

"I'd say he'd stay over the mile for now but he'd probably get further. He's a big horse and has a lot of filling and strengthening to do."

Out of a Group 1-placed mare and related to Queen Anne winner Triple Time, Imperial Sovereign looks another exciting prospect for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum and is the second winning debutant for Burke this week after the impressive success of the Night Raider at Southwell on Tuesday.

Surprise name

Gordon Elliott may be an unusual name to see on the winning roster at Newcastle but the trainer claimed his first success on the Flat course with Coachello in the feature 6f handicap.

The five-year-old, who scored at Listed level in Dubai in January, dropped back in trip to claimed his second win on the bounce under David Egan having scored at Lingfield three weeks ago.

