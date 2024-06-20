Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
16:35 Ripon

'He'll just keep getting better' - promising stayer My Noble Lord lands third win as Bell predicts bright future

Michael Bell: former mentor to both Richard Spencer and George Scott
Michael Bell: enjoyed success at Ripon on ThursdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play6 ran
16:35 RiponFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5My Noble Lord
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Filibustering
    5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Carnival Day
    14/1

Seven years on from Big Orange's heroics, Michael Bell was celebrating on Gold Cup day at Royal Ascot as smart prospect My Noble Lord won the 1m4f handicap in style under Kevin Stott.

The three-year-old followed up last month's wide-margin Yarmouth success with another impressive front-running performance off a 6lb higher mark, and Bell believes he will remain progressive and suggested Haydock's Old Borough Cup could be a target later in the season.

"He'll just keep getting better and better," the trainer said. "He's 540kg so he's a big unit that'll improve as he fills his frame hopefully. 

"We'll try him over further again. He was beaten over a longer distance at Wetherby, but he'll stay well. The ground is key, he wouldn't want summer fast ground.

"We don't have anything specific in mind, but there's that race at Haydock. Realistically he's not a July or August horse, though, so we could have a break."

A top juvenile force

The strength of Karl Burke's two-year-olds were not just on display at Royal Ascot as Line Of Force produced an impressive performance in the 6f novice.

The Calyx colt was sent off 3-1 favourite and powered clear by four and three-quarter lengths under Shane Gray.

Wave wins

Marine Wave could be a sprint handicapper to watch this summer after the Richard Fahey-trained filly eased clear of a good field to win the 6f handicap, being pushed out to defeat Dakota Gold by a length and a quarter under 5lb claimer Brandon Wilkie.

