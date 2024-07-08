Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:35 Worcester

'He was looking down on us' - veteran produces incredible comeback to win exactly a month on from popular owner's death

Gwilym Morris' familiar silks were carried by the likes of Mr Ed, Souriyan (pictured) and Judge Earle
Gwilym Morris's familiar silks were carried by the likes of Mr Ed, Souriyan (pictured) and Judge EarleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
The late Gwilym Morris was said to be "looking down" on his 12-year-old Judge Earle, who miraculously and emotionally bounced back from 81 and 36-length defeats to win exactly a month on from the owner's death.

The silks of the long-serving jumps owner had been seen only once on the racecourse since Morris's death on June 8, but his wife Carol was at Worcester to see the "amazing" 14-1 upset.

Morris was a long-time supporter of the Peter Bowen stable, with Cheltenham and Aintree winner Mr Ed his best horse, and was hailed as a "grandfather figure" to the trainer's sons Sean and Michael. Both had involvement in Monday's emotional winner, with Sean riding and Michael on the training licence with his father. 

Sean Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "It means a lot. Gwilym and Carol were like grandparents and Gwilym passed a few weeks ago now, so it's emotional. It's amazing Carol could come racing and see that. Gwilym would be proud."

Judge Earle had shown quite extraordinary improvement in the 2m7f handicap chase, having been beaten 36 lengths at the course two days days before Morris's funeral.

Peter Bowen added: "Gwilym was looking down on us. It's amazing, he did it on the right day with Carol here. They can produce on the right day and he's just done it. Sean was very positive and it's great."

West Country correspondent

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
