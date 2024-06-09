'He was like a grandfather' - owner Gwilym Morris remembered by Bowen family after Perth Gold Cup victory

Trainers Peter and Michael Bowen landed the prestigious bet365 Gold Cup with Statuario but the victory was overshadowed by the death on Sunday of the yard's long-standing owner Gwilym Morris.

Morris had runners as recently as last Saturday and his best horse was Cheltenham and Aintree winner Mr Ed, who made his debut for the stable in May 2002.

Bowen snr, celebrating his 66th birthday, told Racing TV: "We lost one of our best owners today, Gwilym Morris, and it's really sad for all of us."

Michael Bowen added: "He wasn't just an owner, he was like a grandfather to us."

Statuario, who narrowly denied Hang In There under Sean Bowen, was recording a fourth victory at Perth and could line up in the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter at the end of the month.

Michael Bowen said: "It's essential he goes right-handed. We thought he was a two-and-a-half-miler but when he ran the other day all he did was stay. It was the same here, so hopefully we can go for the Summer Plate now; maybe he and Francky Du Berlais can line up together.

"That was a brilliant win. This had been the aim for a long time, so we're delighted."

