'He took half his hoof off' - injury blamed as 1-6 chance fails to give Jamie Snowden double

Five of the six favourites won at Hexham but the shortest of them all, 1-6 chance Idy Wood, was unable to provide Jamie Snowden with a double on the day.

The five-year-old was the one to beat in the 2m novice hurdle with his sights lowered following a third-place finish in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham, but was beaten a neck by 11-1 shot Cracking Rhapsody.

Yet his Snowden stablemate Wendigo was able to make the 300-mile trip north worthwhile with an impressive four-and-a-half length strike in the bumper under Gavin Sheehan.

Snowden said: "Wendigo is a nice horse, we like him a lot. It was a case of trying to win and get the job done and he's won well. That was fairly bad ground and he's only a four-year-old so we'll be patient with him, I'd have thought we could look at a better race now."

An injury sustained in running was blamed for Idy Wood's narrow defeat although the winner had shown some useful form, including when landing a Perth bumper in June.

"He got a nasty cut," the trainer explained. "I think he got it at the first when he bunny-hopped and it's taken half of his hoof off. He'll be fine with a bit of TLC and I'd say that explained it. It was still a good run and the winner looked a good horse."

Lucinda Russell had two winners, Inox Allen in the 2m4f maiden hurdle and Clovis Boy in the handicap hurdle over the same distance.

Read these next:

'Horseracing fascinated me from a young age and I love it' - former Premier League footballer revels in Marsh Wren win

'She's a monster' - Shane Foley full of praise as potentially classy filly makes sparkling debut

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.