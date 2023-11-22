'Horseracing fascinated me from a young age and I love it' - former Premier League footballer revels in Marsh Wren win

A fascination with racing led to former Premier League centre-half Ben Turner getting involved in ownership back in the mid-2000s and his passion for the sport was evident after his Marsh Wren completed a successful chase debut.

Turner, who played in the top flight for Cardiff City and started his career with Coventry City, runs syndicates for four horses trained by Stuart Edmunds and is among the 20 owners involved in the prolific Marsh Wren.

The seven-year-old took her impressive record to six wins from ten starts when showing a willing attitude to score by a length and three-quarters under Ciaran Gethings in the mares' novice handicap chase.

Ben Turner: took great delight in Marsh Wren's success

Turner said: “Any horse who can win six out of ten is unbelievable as there’s so much that can go wrong in jump racing. Marsh Wren puts her head down and gives her all and we’re really proud of her.

“Ever since I had my own job and money I wanted to be involved in the sport and have been for approaching 20 years now.

"Horseracing fascinated me from a young age. My dad always followed it and a couple of my grandparents loved a round robin on the weekends, and I’ve carried on the interest and love it.

“Racing provides you with some great days out and great craic. I’ve owned horses outright and in syndicates, and it doesn’t matter what share you have, you get the same enjoyment. If anything it’s better to share the experience with more people.”

Button makes all

A step up in grade awaits Push The Button after he recorded his third win from six starts since making his debut in January.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained four-year-old defied a penalty in straightforward fashion from the front in a competitive 2m5f novice hurdle, sealing a first double for conditional Finn Lambert after stablemate Lord Of Cheshire won the 2m3f handicap hurdle.

Jimmy Wenman, owner-breeder of Push The Button, said: "To see your homebred win is just fantastic. I’ve bred some nice horses from his dam Tara Rose, but Push The Button is by far the best. He just keeps improving and has achieved plenty for a four-year-old.”

The grey Push The Button completes a double for Finn Lambert in the 2m5f novice hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Darby delivers

The 2019 Supreme Novices' Hurdle second Thomas Darby was a popular local winner of the 3m veterans' handicap chase, making most to beat Mill Green by a length and three-quarters.

Trainer Olly Murphy said: “He was one of our first high-profile horses and for him to have the constitution to still be winning at ten is brilliant.

"The older horses mean a lot to you and it's great to see them come back year after year."

Debut win

El Saviour towered over some of his rivals in the 2m novice hurdle and proved he has ability to match his size when making a successful rules debut for Lucy Wadham, having been off for 19 months since finishing second in a point-to-point.

John McAndrew, who owns El Saviour with his wife Jackie, said: “Lucy has done such a fantastic job with him. We didn’t have great expectations as he hadn’t run for a long time, but he battled back really nicely.”

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.