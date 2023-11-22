'She's a monster' - Shane Foley full of praise as potentially classy filly makes sparkling debut

The track's opening 7f maiden produced the Derby third White Birch last year and this time it unearthed another classy prospect in the Jessica Harrington-trained Blackpink.

The flashy chestnut filly was one of only four unraced juveniles in the 14-runner field, but her inexperience was no barrier to success as she strode three and three-quarter lengths clear of the racefit Centuria. The 2-1 favourite Blue Soul could only finish fourth.

"You can see the size of her, she’s a monster," winning rider Shane Foley told Racing TV. "She’s been doing things right at home and we like her. It probably wasn’t the strongest race but she gave me the feel of a nice filly.

"She’s a big-striding filly and has a high cruising speed. I’ll leave it up to connections, but I’d say that’s her for the year. We just wanted to get one run into her, but she’s a filly for next year."

The daughter of Sioux Nation is in smart company as White Birch won the 2022 running under Robbie Colgan before going on to land the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes and finish a neck second in the Group 2 Dante Stakes in May under Foley, while the last filly to win the race, Star Girls Aalmal, went on to finish fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Eric Koh-owned Blackpink shares her name with the South Korean girl group, who have been dubbed one of the biggest bands in the world.

