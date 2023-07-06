'He looked very smart' - Alice Haynes eyes Group 2 for Power Mode after impressing on debut

The Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood could be an option for Power Mode after his explosive debut success in the 6f maiden for Alice Haynes.

A $75,000 buy at last year's Keeneland yearling sales, he delivered a sharp late burst under a hands-and-heels ride from Kieran O'Neill to beat Glandford by a length.

Haynes, operating at a 24 per cent with her two-year-olds this season, believes the son of Speightstown could be an exciting prospect.

She said of the 7-1 winner: "He looked very smart and it was nice to see him do that against horses in there who cost 500,000gns. I thought he was quite raw but he got going really well and certainly lived up to his name.

"I think he'll sharpen up and come on a lot for that too, which is exciting. We don't have any plans and I'll have to discuss it with his owner [Annette O'Callaghan], but we could look at Goodwood with him, maybe the Richmond."

The Newmarket trainer also believes Power Mode could develop into an exciting type over six furlongs next season.

"He's going to make a lovely three-year-old," Haynes added. "He's massive and can still mature physically as well as mentally. I think he'll be a nice sprinter."

Streaky shock

Streaky Bay produced the upset of the card when landing the 7f handicap at 40-1 for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

She finished last of seven at Leicester when last seen in June 2022 but made a considerable step forward to break her duck at the ninth attempt.

Read these next:

'We wanted them off the yard' - Chris Honour asks Hillsin owner to remove horses after Worcester controversy

Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday - plus a big-race tip

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.