'He jumped unreal' - Patrick Neville looks to Aintree for Fusain after comfortable success

Patrick Neville is considering the Grand National meeting at Aintree as an option for Fusain following his comfortable victory in the opening 2m3f novice chase.

The eight-year-old prevailed in a match at Newcastle last time, and made it back-to-back wins under Henry Brooke when finishing 35 lengths clear of Stag Horn, a Grade 2-winning hurdler who was making his chasing debut.

It has been a successful start to 2023 for Neville, with six of his seven winners this season coming since the turn of the year, with the hot-streak kickstarted by The Real Whacker's success in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices' Chase on New Year's Day.

Neville said: “I was delighted with Fusain — he jumped unreal. It was good to reward Eamon [McElligott, owner] because he’s been with me for a good while now.

“We might be looking for something at Aintree with him based on how he jumps, while The Real Whacker is in great form so we’re looking forward to Cheltenham with him. We’re in this sport because of these festivals so it’s great to have horses going to them.”

Four of Neville’s five victories in February have come at Catterick including a . The in-form trainer added: “We enjoy it here, it’s a lovely track and it’s quite local for us too."

Brooke completed a double aboard the Brian Ellison-trained Kiss My Face in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle.

Off the mark

Trainer Chris Grant recorded his first win of the season as Chase A Fortune pulled well clear in the 1m7½f maiden hurdle.

Worthwhile trip

Bryony Frost took advantage of her only ride on the card as Lifetime Legend justified 9-4 favouritism in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.