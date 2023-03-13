'He couldn't have been more impressive' - Zaidi starts week on a high for Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott started Cheltenham week in good form as stable debutant Zaidi ran out an emphatic winner of the concluding bumper.

He was bought out of Ellmarie Holden's stable after finishing second to the Elliott-trained Search For Glory in a Fairyhouse bumper in November and could have a bright future. He showed plenty of speed in soft ground, stretching clear inside the last to win by 17 lengths.

Jockey Jamie Codd said: "He ran up the backside of a lovely horse at Fairyhouse and he's a very nice horse. He couldn't have been more impressive and he handles the ground well.

"The rain was a definite help. He is fine over two miles on that ground but over jumps he will stay two and a half. He won his point on very heavy ground."

Flanagan is flying

The rescheduling of this meeting meant several riders had to change flight plans for Cheltenham. One rider who will be less inconvenienced than most is Sean Flanagan.

He has a pilot's licence and will be flying himself to Cheltenham on Tuesday morning. He warmed up for the ride on Metamorpheus in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle for Paul Nolan by winning the feature 3m handicap hurdle on the Peter Fahey-trained Papal Lodge.

Local trainer Tim Doyle saddled his first one-two at his local track when the Niall Moore-ridden No Fussing held off stablemate Monza Man in the 2m5f maiden hurdle.

