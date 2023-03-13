French recruit Ramo breaks through ahead of big week for Venetia Williams team

Ramo got off the mark for Venetia Williams in the feature £20,000 handicap hurdle, making all and pulling clear of his rivals under Charlie Deutsch.

The six-year-old began his career in France with Augustin Adeline de Boisbrunet and had not yet scored for Williams, but was clearly highly thought of as he had yet to go off bigger than 7-2 in four starts for the trainer.

He was well supported again and returned the 7-4 winner on his first attempt at 3m1f, with the progressive Gerico Ville three lengths behind in second.

"He was just outpaced over shorter," Deutsch said. "He seems like a real stayer. He's a likeable sort because he tries and he keeps galloping. He's what you want because he wants to get on with it and measures his hurdles well."

Deutsch and Williams will team up in Friday's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup with with Royale Pagaille, who has finished sixth and fifth in the last two runnings of the race and will be suited by the recent rain.

Of his chance, the rider said: "He'll love the ground and he definitely stays. He's a lovely horse and we'll have a go."

Little legend

Winners don't often come as easily as Conkwell Legend, who travelled supremely and picked up instantly to win the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old is lightly raced for his age and took the field apart on just his seventh start under Adrian Heskin, who only began to urge his mount after the final hurdle.

Fuller fall

Page Fuller was taken to hospital after a fall aboard Eurkash in the 3m1½f handicap chase, which was won by the Andy Irvine-trained Gold Clermont.

The rider was conscious when she left the track.

