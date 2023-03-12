'He's the star of the show' - Volcano makes all to notch fifth course success

Stable star Volcano showcased his love of Warwick with a fifth success at the track before a major week for trainer Sheila Lewis.

The exuberant grey notched his third consecutive win in the 3m5f handicap chase under Ben Jones by five and a half lengths in the pink silks of Lewis's father Brian Davies.

"He's incredible, the star of the show," Lewis said. "When he wants to do it, no one will beat him.

"I'd love to say we target the race but it just pops up every year. I knew he was in good form, he's been very sassy at home and is a huge character. He needs to lead, he doesn't like anyone going past him or he'll sulk.

"He just loves it round Warwick, it's mindblowing."

Lewis trains just 15 runners from her base in Wales but will take on the biggest trainers in Britain and Ireland on Tuesday when she saddle her first Cheltenham Festival runner, Straw Fan Jack, in the Arkle.

She said: "The ground has gone against us and he's a big outsider, but he's won there and we're giving it a shot. We're only a small yard, so just to have a runner and hopefully to get best turned out is very exciting!"

Quick turnaround

Telhimlisten proved a shrewd purchase for owner Adam McCormack after he sauntered to a second success in a week.

The odds-on favourite struck at Southwell on Monday and scored another wide-margin success for trainer Jennie Candlish in the 2m handicap hurdle.

"It's a great start for his new owner, who only purchased him after Southwell the other day," assistant trainer Alan O'Keeffe said.

"We've just kept it straightforward and it's worked. He's declared at Sedgefield on Tuesday and escapes a penalty, so we may go again."

