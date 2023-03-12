Gentleman De Mee ruled out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase with an infection

will not travel to Cheltenham for Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase because of an infection.

The seven-year-old won the Grade 1 Dublin Chase at Leopardstown last month, jumping well and sprinting away to defeat Blue Lord by seven lengths.

Gentleman De Mee had disappointed in his three starts prior to emphatically bouncing back to form under a brilliant front-running ride from Danny Mullins at the Dublin Racing Festival and had been available at 8-1 for the Champion Chase.

Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus, said: "Gentleman De Mee unfortunately met with a setback. He got an infection and won't be travelling. We are just waiting on veterinary advice at the moment and we will see from there."

It will be the second year in a row that the son of Saint Des Saints, who was tenth in the 2021 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle won by stablemate Galopin Des Champs, will miss the festival.

The decision by Willie Mullins to skip Cheltenham last season was vindicated when Gentleman De Mee downed Arkle winner Edwardstone in the Grade 1 Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Mullins will likely now solely rely on last year's winner Energumene, who is a best-price of 7-4 to defend his crown, for the Champion Chase with Blue Lord an intended runner in the Ryanair Chase.

Clarence House Chase winner Editeur Du Gite was trimmed to 9-2 from 5-1 by most firms following the news, with Edwardstone a general 6-4 favourite to reverse the form with Gary Moore's Trials day conqueror.

