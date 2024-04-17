Rerouted Oisin Orr drives home Pretty Crystal to dent hot favourite Dance Sequence's 1,000 Guineas ambitions

Jockey Oisin Orr was not supposed to be riding at Newmarket on Wednesday until Beverley was called off, but he was not complaining after landing his first Group 3 win when Pretty Crystal denied favourite Dance Sequence in the Nell Gwyn Stakes.

Dance Sequence was 10-11 and in response to her defeat was pushed out to 6-1 (from 4-1 joint-favourite) by Coral for the 1,000 Guineas back on the Rowley Mile on May 5. Her Richard Fahey-trained conqueror is not entered in the first fillies' Classic.

Pretty Crystal was 18-1 in the ten-strong field after being placed in black-type company last year. She travelled well off a pace set by second-favourite Matrika close to the stands' side before striking for home at the Bushes.

The Sheikh Rashid Dalmook-owned filly prevailed by a neck after a sustained duel up the hill with the runner-up, and third-placed Kathmandu can be marked up after having had just Lexington Belle for company on the far side.

Pretty Crystal and Oisin Orr after winning the Nell Gwyn Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Fahey, who was winning the 7f feature for the third time after Barefoot Lady (2011) and Sandiva (2014), said: "I didn't think we would beat the favourite but she came here fit and well and these Dubawis improve a lot from two to three.

"She had some tough tasks last year, including running in the Queen Mary, and ended up with some black type, but not up to this level. She's not in the 1,000 Guineas and I don't think we'll be supplementing her, but I'll have to speak to the owner."

Oisin Orr was riding the second winner of the Craven meeting after landing a division of a 7f handicap the previous day. He said: "I was originally supposed to go to Beverley until it was off, so this is a real bonus. She battled very hard out there and we knew she was coming here in good form. She kept finding for me when the second came alongside and was not for passing."

Pretty Crystal leads home the Nell Gwyn field at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Despite her defeat, Dance Sequence remains on course to try to give Charlie Appleby and William Buick a first win in the 1,000 Guineas.

The trainer said: "William was happy. On her first two starts she was raw and got to the line just in time. I said to William as they were going out, ‘Don’t forget, she’s still learning’, and that was how it was for her today.

"She’s going to be all over going up in trip to a mile, and this was not the race we were training her for; you don’t tune them up for the trial. We want her to be at her best in two and a half weeks, and today’s experience and that step up in trip will help ensure she is."

Of the third, jockey Sean Levey said: "I was following the wrong horse on Kathmandu, so I was left on my own when that one dropped away. She did very well to finish where she did in the circumstances."

Qipco 1,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 5)

Coral: 7-2 Fallen Angel, Ylang Ylang, 6 Dance Sequence, 11 One Look, 12 Ramatuelle, See The Fire, 14 Cinderella’s Dream, 16 Content, Purple Lily, 20 Devoted Queen, Porta Fortuna, Regal Jubilee, 25 bar

