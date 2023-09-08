Grey Force One strikes again at 50-1 to give flying Chris Fairhurst another big-priced success

Chris Fairhurst trained his second big-priced winner in as many days when Grey Force One bounced back to form in the 7f handicap under Aiden Brookes.

Sent off at 50-1, the three-year-old dictated throughout and managed to save enough to repel the late challenge of 7-2 joint-favourite Sun Power by a neck.

Fairhurst said: “He was really brave today and he battled so well – it takes some doing making the running at Newcastle but he’s much better when he's in front. The owners had a good few quid on and that's what it's all about. We were hoping for a good run once he got down to this level.”

Grey Force One had one success to his name coming into Friday's race – a novice stakes victory at Ripon last season when he was also sent off at 50-1.

“He has an unusual profile I suppose but he was a victim of his own success in a way because winning his second start does a horse like this no favours,” Fairhurst said.

Fairhurst’s horses are in good form and Opal Storm was a 66-1 winner for the Middleham yard at Carlisle on Thursday. She was also ridden by 5lb claimer Brookes.

The trainer said: “It's always great when the horses are running well and I'm delighted. Aiden has been superb on both horses and I think he's a young man going places.”

Mer to come

Fleur De Mer marked herself down as a progressive filly when she recorded her second win in the 1m2f handicap. She travelled smoothly throughout the contest and quickened clear to take the prize by a length and a half.

