Good, good to firm in places at Leopardstown and the Curragh ahead of Irish Champions Festival

Good to firm is set to feature in the going description for both days of the Irish Champions Festival, starting with a stellar card at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Irish Champion Stakes (3.20) is the headline act at Leopardstown, with Derby first and second Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel continuing their rivalry and Alflaila, Nashwa and Onesto just three of the other runners in the mix.

The Group 1, in addition to the Matron Stakes (2.45), is set to be run on good, good to firm ground after the track applied 6mm of irrigation on Wednesday.

Conditions are set to be similar for day two at the Curragh for a card that features four Group 1s – the Flying Five Stakes (2.55), Moyglare Stud Stakes (3.25), National Stakes (4.00) and the Irish St Leger (4.35).

Curragh's clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: "The ground is good, good to firm in places following selective watering. Watering will continue as the forecast is for very warm temperatures in the mid to high 20s in the coming days with a risk of a passing shower on Saturday."

Declarations for Sunday's racing at the Curragh were made on Friday morning, and last year's winner Highfield Princess will lead a strong British challenge in the Flying Five Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien holds the key in the two-year-old Group 1s after declaring high-profile juveniles Ylang Ylang and City Of Troy in the Moyglare and National Stakes respectively. O'Brien is also responsible for the star turn in the Irish St Leger as Kyprios makes his return to action.

